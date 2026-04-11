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Clearing the Strait: A Bold Move by the US

The US president announced on social media about the destruction of Iran's military and America's initiative to clear the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil supply route. The president criticized other countries for lacking the courage or will to address the strategic waterway themselves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:07 IST
Clearing the Strait: A Bold Move by the US
  • Country:
  • United States

The US president has revealed on social media that Iran's military capabilities have been significantly weakened and that the United States has commenced efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz. This passage is crucial for the global oil supply, handling 20% of the world's shipments.

However, the president's statement left ambiguity regarding whether the initiative involves addressing mines within the strait or tackling Iran's overall influence in the region.

The president noted the strategic significance of the move, stating it was a favor to countries worldwide, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, among others, criticizing their hesitance to undertake the task independently.

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