Karnataka Congress Pushes for Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Leadership Tensions

Pressure is mounting within Karnataka's ruling Congress party as senior legislators push for a cabinet reshuffle, urging opportunities for experienced faces. A group of veteran MLAs will travel to New Delhi to meet the party's high command, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The visit follows internal discussions and demands for reshuffling, which have resurfaced amid ongoing power struggles. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah favours the changes, his opposition, Shivakumar, wants leadership clarity first. Legislators hope to gain approval for new appointments, potentially stabilizing Siddaramaiah's tenure.

Karnataka's cabinet currently has two vacant positions, adding to the urgency. Senior Congress figures, including Jayachandra, have been vocal about their intentions to highlight these issues during meetings with party leaders in an attempt to influence coming decisions.