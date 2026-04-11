Stalin's 'Saffron Lies' Attack: A Call for Progressive Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, at a major election rally in Tiruppatur, launched a scathing criticism of the BJP-led central government, coining the term 'saffron lies' to underscore what he perceives as misleading statements worse than blatant falsehoods.

Stalin highlighted the economic achievements of Tamil Nadu, currently leading in industrial production and textile exports. He criticized Union Minister Piyush Goyal's claims of regression, presenting statistical evidence of growth in GDP and per capita income.

The Chief Minister announced the 'Dravidian Model 2.0', introducing populist schemes such as the 'Illatharasi' for homemakers and doubled women's entitlement amounts, aiming to showcase a commitment to welfare and autonomy, while rallying for the DMK-led alliance against BJP hegemony.