Stalin's 'Saffron Lies' Attack: A Call for Progressive Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin criticizes the BJP-led central government, using the term 'saffron lies' to describe 'blatant lies' surpassing truth. At an election rally, he underscores Tamil Nadu's economic achievements and unveils 'Dravidian Model 2.0', urging voters to support the DMK-led alliance over BJP dominance.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, at a major election rally in Tiruppatur, launched a scathing criticism of the BJP-led central government, coining the term 'saffron lies' to underscore what he perceives as misleading statements worse than blatant falsehoods.
Stalin highlighted the economic achievements of Tamil Nadu, currently leading in industrial production and textile exports. He criticized Union Minister Piyush Goyal's claims of regression, presenting statistical evidence of growth in GDP and per capita income.
The Chief Minister announced the 'Dravidian Model 2.0', introducing populist schemes such as the 'Illatharasi' for homemakers and doubled women's entitlement amounts, aiming to showcase a commitment to welfare and autonomy, while rallying for the DMK-led alliance against BJP hegemony.
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