Left Menu

Haryana CM Saini's Development Pitch and Critique of Opposition Tactics

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticizes Congress for misleading farmers and praises his government's achievements. He inaugurated multiple projects at the Viksit Dadri rally, emphasizing development and fulfilling promises. Saini highlighted Haryana's achievements in procurement policies and critiqued the opposition's alleged political maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charkhidadri | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:10 IST
Haryana CM Saini's Development Pitch and Critique of Opposition Tactics
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Congress leaders for misleading farmers in the state by visiting 'anaj mandis,' advising them instead to evaluate governance in Congress-run states. He addressed these concerns at the Viksit Dadri rally, where he also showcased his government's accomplishments.

During the rally, CM Saini announced and inaugurated 43 development projects totaling Rs 540.98 crore. These initiatives aim to bolster infrastructure, enhance public amenities, and promote a balanced regional development model. Saini underscored the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises and strengthening public trust through performance-based governance.

Saini praised Haryana's approach to crop procurement at MSP and criticized the political opposition for purportedly imposing arbitrary conditions on farmers. He directed his criticisms towards former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the Congress for allegedly aiming to undermine government procurement efforts.

TRENDING

1
Highway Collision Unveils Smuggling Operation

Highway Collision Unveils Smuggling Operation

 India
2
Sanju Samson's Spectacular Century Powers CSK to Victory

Sanju Samson's Spectacular Century Powers CSK to Victory

 India
3
Nitish Kumar Transitions to Rajya Sabha, Resigns as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar Transitions to Rajya Sabha, Resigns as Bihar CM

 India
4
Escalation Amid Easter Peace: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Border Tensions

Escalation Amid Easter Peace: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Border ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026