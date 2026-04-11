Haryana CM Saini's Development Pitch and Critique of Opposition Tactics

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Congress leaders for misleading farmers in the state by visiting 'anaj mandis,' advising them instead to evaluate governance in Congress-run states. He addressed these concerns at the Viksit Dadri rally, where he also showcased his government's accomplishments.

During the rally, CM Saini announced and inaugurated 43 development projects totaling Rs 540.98 crore. These initiatives aim to bolster infrastructure, enhance public amenities, and promote a balanced regional development model. Saini underscored the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises and strengthening public trust through performance-based governance.

Saini praised Haryana's approach to crop procurement at MSP and criticized the political opposition for purportedly imposing arbitrary conditions on farmers. He directed his criticisms towards former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the Congress for allegedly aiming to undermine government procurement efforts.