DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj: The Star Candidate of Tiruchirappalli East

In a charged address to the voters of Tiruchirappalli East, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin cast actor-politician Vijay as 'Delhi's B team.' He endorsed DMK candidate Inigo S Irudayaraj, lauding his commitment and familiarity with local issues.

Udhayanidhi drew a sharp distinction between Irudayaraj's focused campaign and Vijay's divided attention across multiple constituencies. Recalling his earlier comments, he suggested Vijay's influence would fade like a 'cardboard cut-out' post-election.

The DMK youth wing secretary underscored his party's relentless campaigning and urged constituents to choose Irudayaraj, promising that a DMK victory was certain. He emphasized confidence in Irudayaraj's ability to address voters' concerns effectively.