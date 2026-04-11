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DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj: The Star Candidate of Tiruchirappalli East

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized actor-politician Vijay as 'Delhi's B Team' and endorsed DMK's Inigo S Irudayaraj as the key candidate for Tiruchirappalli East in the upcoming election. Udhayanidhi emphasized Inigo's dedication and local knowledge, urging voters to elect him for effective representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:50 IST
DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj: The Star Candidate of Tiruchirappalli East
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged address to the voters of Tiruchirappalli East, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin cast actor-politician Vijay as 'Delhi's B team.' He endorsed DMK candidate Inigo S Irudayaraj, lauding his commitment and familiarity with local issues.

Udhayanidhi drew a sharp distinction between Irudayaraj's focused campaign and Vijay's divided attention across multiple constituencies. Recalling his earlier comments, he suggested Vijay's influence would fade like a 'cardboard cut-out' post-election.

The DMK youth wing secretary underscored his party's relentless campaigning and urged constituents to choose Irudayaraj, promising that a DMK victory was certain. He emphasized confidence in Irudayaraj's ability to address voters' concerns effectively.

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