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Historic US-Iran Peace Talks Underway in Pakistan

The US and Iran engage in historic face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan, aiming for a peace agreement to end the West Asia conflict. This breakthrough meeting, mediated by Pakistan, is pivotal for global energy stability and regional diplomacy. Talks progress with technical details under discussion amid Israeli-Lebanon tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:26 IST
Historic US-Iran Peace Talks Underway in Pakistan
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In a historic diplomatic engagement, the United States and Iran have commenced direct peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, striving to put an end to ongoing conflict in West Asia. This unprecedented dialogue, facilitated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, comes at a critical moment for global energy markets and efforts to stabilize regional diplomacy.

Vice President JD Vance leads the US delegation, while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf heads the Iranian team. The negotiations have entered expert-level discussions involving economic, military, legal, and nuclear topics. Despite progress, an Israeli assault on Lebanon challenges the fragile ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US, influencing the talks.

The significance of these discussions extends beyond regional peace. Stakeholders globally are attentive to potential outcomes, as a successful agreement could impact security and economic conditions worldwide. However, unresolved preconditions, such as the release of Iranian assets and adherence to ceasefire terms, underscore the complexities of this diplomatic endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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