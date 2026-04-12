Historic US-Iran Talks Amidst Military Tensions

The United States and Iran are engaged in historic face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan. These talks come just days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was declared amidst a war that has claimed thousands of lives and disturbed global markets, now entering its seventh week.

President Donald Trump, speaking outside the White House, declared a military victory against Iran. He emphasized that the outcome of ongoing ceasefire discussions, led by Vice President J D Vance, was secondary, stating, "Regardless of what happens, we win." He further mentioned that the U.S. military was actively searching for mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. delegation, led by Vance, and the Iranian team, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, are navigating complex negotiations challenged by discord and continued Israeli attacks on Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. The latter's health ministry reports a rising death toll exceeding 2,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)