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Controversy Clouds Swalwell's Gubernatorial Bid Amid Assault Allegations

Eric Swalwell, a U.S. Representative and a gubernatorial candidate in California, is under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney's office for sexual assault allegations. A former staffer alleges two nonconsensual encounters, with more accusations from three additional women. Swalwell denies the claims, but faces growing political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 06:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 06:11 IST
Controversy Clouds Swalwell's Gubernatorial Bid Amid Assault Allegations

The Manhattan district attorney's office announced an investigation into sexual assault allegations against U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, complicating his bid for California governor. A former employee has accused Swalwell of two incidents, including a rape in a New York City hotel in 2024.

Amid these serious allegations, which Swalwell has vehemently denied, Representative Anna Paulina Luna expressed intentions to push for his expulsion from Congress, citing the unacceptability of continuing his congressional role while under such scrutiny. Several other women have also reported misconduct claims.

Swalwell's campaign remains in the spotlight as he contests in a competitive race where he had been a frontrunner. The allegations have sparked significant attention, raising questions ahead of the June gubernatorial primary.

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