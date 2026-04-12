Political Strategy Behind Women's Reservation Law: Kharge's Concerns
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a special Parliament session during state elections to expedite the women's reservation law implementation for 'political mileage'. Kharge urged for an all-party meeting post-elections to discuss delimitation linked to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:01 IST
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- India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over the timing of a special Parliament session during ongoing state elections.
In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Kharge highlighted the Congress party's apprehension that the swift implementation of the women's reservation law is being pursued for political advantages.
Kharge has called for an all-party meeting after the state elections, to deliberate the delimitation issue associated with the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amendments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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