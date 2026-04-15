Empowering Women: Mahila Bike Rally for Nari Shakti Vandan Act
BJP members, including BJP Mahila Morcha, organized a 'Mahila Bike Rally' at Connaught Place to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amendments. Delhi BJP President highlighted national acknowledgment for the bill, which aims to ensure women's representation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
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On Wednesday, BJP workers and members of the BJP Mahila Morcha rallied at Connaught Place, organizing a 'Mahila Bike Rally' to support the proposed amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also known as the Women's Reservation Act.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva underscored the nationwide awareness of this legislation, remarking that women throughout India are expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government for the initiative.
The current Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, featuring a unique three-day sitting from April 16 to 18, with a focus on passing the amendments for implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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