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Udhayanidhi Stalin Takes Aim at AIADMK Leadership

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami over political allegiances and challenged his leadership approach, contrasting it with DMK's autonomous stance. Promoting the 'Dravidian Model 2.0', he pledged economic benefits for women. The upcoming 2026 Assembly election is depicted as a fight for self-respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:00 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Takes Aim at AIADMK Leadership
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a fierce criticism against AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of engaging in self-serving political allegiances. During a campaign for DMK's Mannargudi candidate and Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Stalin framed the 2026 Assembly election as a decisive contest between advocating for 'slaves or self-respect'.

Stalin highlighted Palaniswami's shifting loyalties, recounting his past allegiances under former AIADMK leaders and contrasting it with DMK's steadfast dedication to Tamil Nadu's autonomy. He dismissed AIADMK's jibes over his inexperience, asserting his commitment to championing people's rights.

Stalin detailed the 'Dravidian Model 2.0', pledging to increase the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' for women, and promising a special grant for household appliances to stimulate rural economies. He emphasized Mannargudi's development, underscoring the importance of a decisive victory for Rajaa over personal political ambitions. Elections are set for April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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