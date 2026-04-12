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Silence in Manipur: The Tragic Reality of Political Priorities

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemns the horrific killing of two children in Manipur. The attack, involving a bomb hurled at a house, resulted in the deaths of a 5-year-old boy and a 6-month-old girl, inciting protests. Mufti criticized the lack of response from authorities focused on political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:11 IST
Silence in Manipur: The Tragic Reality of Political Priorities
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party, expressed her outrage following the tragic deaths of two children in Manipur. The young victims, a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, perished after suspected militants launched a bomb attack on a house in Bishnupur district.

Making her statement on a social media platform, Mufti described the killings as 'deeply condemnable & horrific.' Despite the gravity of the incident, she highlighted the profound silence from those in positions of power, criticizing their focus on political campaigns instead of ensuring basic human rights and justice.

Mufti's statement also underscored the harsh reality that political leaders often neglect the public's safety once election periods pass, leaving citizens vulnerable during times of crisis. The incident has sparked protests demanding accountability and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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