Failed Peace Talks: US-Iran Negotiation Stalemate in Pakistan
The US and Iranian delegations departed Pakistan without an agreement after historic peace talks aimed at ending the West Asia conflict. Key issues included Iran's nuclear program and US demands. Despite the talks' failure, both Iran and Pakistan remain hopeful for future diplomatic progress to stabilize the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:12 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
The historic peace talks in Islamabad between US and Iranian delegations concluded without an agreement on Sunday, as both sides departed Pakistan after unsuccessful negotiations.
The talks, aimed at resolving the West Asia conflict and mitigating global energy disruption, faced hurdles over Tehran's nuclear program.
While US Vice President JD Vance expressed disappointment, Iranian officials emphasized ongoing diplomatic efforts. Pakistan showcased its mediating role with hopes for future progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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