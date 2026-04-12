Failed Peace Talks: US-Iran Negotiation Stalemate in Pakistan

The historic peace talks in Islamabad between US and Iranian delegations concluded without an agreement on Sunday, as both sides departed Pakistan after unsuccessful negotiations.

The talks, aimed at resolving the West Asia conflict and mitigating global energy disruption, faced hurdles over Tehran's nuclear program.

While US Vice President JD Vance expressed disappointment, Iranian officials emphasized ongoing diplomatic efforts. Pakistan showcased its mediating role with hopes for future progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)