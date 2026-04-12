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Modi Accuses TMC of Backing Anti-National Agenda in Siliguri Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the 'tukde-tukde' gang, alleging its attempt to disconnect the Northeast from India with TMC's support. He criticized TMC's governance in West Bengal and urged voters to opt for a 'double engine' government to accelerate development. Elections in Siliguri are set for late April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:27 IST
Modi Accuses TMC of Backing Anti-National Agenda in Siliguri Rally
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

During a rally in Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the 'tukde-tukde' gang, accusing them of plotting to sever the Northeast from the rest of India.

Modi alleged that TMC supported these divisive forces both in Parliament and on the streets due to its 'appeasement politics'.

He urged voters to choose a 'double engine' government to ensure expedited development, criticizing TMC's alleged inadequate governance over the past 15 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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