Modi Accuses TMC of Backing Anti-National Agenda in Siliguri Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the 'tukde-tukde' gang, alleging its attempt to disconnect the Northeast from India with TMC's support. He criticized TMC's governance in West Bengal and urged voters to opt for a 'double engine' government to accelerate development. Elections in Siliguri are set for late April.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
During a rally in Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the 'tukde-tukde' gang, accusing them of plotting to sever the Northeast from the rest of India.
Modi alleged that TMC supported these divisive forces both in Parliament and on the streets due to its 'appeasement politics'.
He urged voters to choose a 'double engine' government to ensure expedited development, criticizing TMC's alleged inadequate governance over the past 15 years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- TMC
- tukde-tukde
- Siliguri
- Northeast
- appeasement
- development
- elections
- West Bengal
- Parliament
ALSO READ
With 'double engine' govt, Bengal will witness development at double speed: Modi at Siliguri rally.
Centre working for development of Siliguri corridor, which serves as gateway to Northeast: Modi.
Chhattisgarh's Transformation: From Conflict to Development
Lokayukta Raid Unearths Hidden Wealth of an Urban Development Engineer
Haryana CM Saini's Development Pitch and Critique of Opposition Tactics