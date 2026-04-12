Udhayanidhi Stalin Challenges AIADMK's Leadership with Promises of Change
Udhayanidhi Stalin accused AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami of betraying mentors and yielding state rights for power. Campaigning for the DMK, he promised economic incentives and urged voters to support DMK's 'Dravidian Model' for Tamil Nadu's progress. Elections will be held on April 23, 2026.
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During a campaign rally, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of practicing a 'politics of prostration' to cling to power. Stalin highlighted Palaniswami's history of shifting allegiances and surrendering state rights for political gains.
Udhayanidhi, advocating for the DMK's candidate T R B Rajaa in Mannargudi, emphasized the significance of the 2026 Assembly elections, framing them as a contest between 'slaves and self-respect.' He promised to double the monthly Women's Rights Grant and provide a special grant to boost rural households' economy.
Highlighting local developmental projects, he called for a substantial victory margin for Rajaa and warned that an AIADMK-BJP coalition return could compromise Tamil Nadu's autonomy. The election for Tamil Nadu's 234 Assembly seats is set for April 23, 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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