Udhayanidhi Stalin Challenges AIADMK's Leadership with Promises of Change

During a campaign rally, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of practicing a 'politics of prostration' to cling to power. Stalin highlighted Palaniswami's history of shifting allegiances and surrendering state rights for political gains.

Udhayanidhi, advocating for the DMK's candidate T R B Rajaa in Mannargudi, emphasized the significance of the 2026 Assembly elections, framing them as a contest between 'slaves and self-respect.' He promised to double the monthly Women's Rights Grant and provide a special grant to boost rural households' economy.

Highlighting local developmental projects, he called for a substantial victory margin for Rajaa and warned that an AIADMK-BJP coalition return could compromise Tamil Nadu's autonomy. The election for Tamil Nadu's 234 Assembly seats is set for April 23, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)