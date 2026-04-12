Tensions Rise: The Battle for Control Over the Strait of Hormuz

The United States military has announced that two of its destroyers have transited the crucial Strait of Hormuz. This strategic move comes as a precursory step towards upcoming mine-clearing activities, marking the first such passage since the outbreak of the conflict.

President Trump has stated that irrespective of negotiation outcomes, the strait's clearance will proceed. In contrast, Iranian state media has reported the nation's military denies any such activities, highlighting the strategic leverage of controlling this vital maritime corridor.

The recent developments underscore significant geopolitical tensions, with Iran asserting its position through a 10-point negotiation proposal demanding an end to external conflicts and control over the strait. Meanwhile, the US is firm on limiting Iran's nuclear capabilities and ensuring free passage, demonstrated by additional forces, including underwater drones, set to bolster mine-clearing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)