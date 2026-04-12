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Tide of Tension: The Fishermen Saga

Recently, 12 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters. This year, 112 arrests have been made amidst ongoing tensions between India and Sri Lanka. The Palk Strait remains a contentious zone with frequent cross-border fishing incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:34 IST
Tide of Tension: The Fishermen Saga
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  • Sri Lanka

In a renewed bout of maritime tensions, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 12 Indian fishermen, adding to the year's tally which now stands at 112. Their offense: allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The arrests were part of a nighttime operation off the coast of Kovilam in Karainagar, Jaffna. Just days earlier, 10 other Indian fishermen faced a similar fate north of Mannar. With 16 trawlers already seized this year, the fishing ground remains a point of contention between the two neighboring countries.

The Palk Strait, a crucial maritime channel, frequently sees fishermen inadvertently crossing into each other's waters, further straining the diplomatic ties between India and Sri Lanka over this long-standing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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