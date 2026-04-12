Tide of Tension: The Fishermen Saga

In a renewed bout of maritime tensions, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 12 Indian fishermen, adding to the year's tally which now stands at 112. Their offense: allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The arrests were part of a nighttime operation off the coast of Kovilam in Karainagar, Jaffna. Just days earlier, 10 other Indian fishermen faced a similar fate north of Mannar. With 16 trawlers already seized this year, the fishing ground remains a point of contention between the two neighboring countries.

The Palk Strait, a crucial maritime channel, frequently sees fishermen inadvertently crossing into each other's waters, further straining the diplomatic ties between India and Sri Lanka over this long-standing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)