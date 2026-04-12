Stalin Accuses BJP-led Government of Betraying South India over Women's Reservation
Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the BJP-led union government for allegedly betraying South India by attempting to reduce Tamil Nadu's representation, framing it as part of the women's reservation proposal. He also commented on topics like population control, fishermen's welfare, and fare-free travel for women.
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Chief Minister MK Stalin has leveled allegations against the BJP-led union government, accusing it of betraying South India by attempting to reduce representation for Tamil Nadu under the guise of the women's reservation initiative. Stalin expressed that the Centre was seemingly punishing states like Tamil Nadu, which have effectively implemented population control strategies and contributed to national growth.
During an election rally at Paramakudi, Stalin questioned whether AIADMK chief Palaniswami had the courage to challenge this perceived injustice. He also pledged support for fishermen by promoting seaweed cultivation and insisted that the Union government should reclaim Katchatheevu. Additionally, he announced plans to increase buses designated for free travel for women after forming the Dravidian model 2.0 government.
Emphasizing the success of his government's initiatives, Stalin highlighted the fare-free bus travel scheme, which has facilitated over 935 crore trips by women in 1,800 days. Alongside these policy assertions, he promoted DMK's election manifesto, underscoring an Rs 8,000 coupon for home appliances, and engaged with local voters during a morning walk in Paramakudi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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