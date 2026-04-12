Mithun Chakraborty Criticizes TMC's Reaction to Electoral Roll Revision
BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty defended the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, mentioning it followed constitutional protocols. He accused the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, of creating unnecessary issues due to fear of potential election defeat. This revision has sparked controversy in West Bengal, unlike in other states.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:06 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has supported the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, emphasizing that it adheres to constitutional norms.
Criticizing the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Chakraborty accused it of unnecessary agitation over the revision, which he attributes to their fear of impending election defeat.
The TMC counterclaims, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, allege that 90 lakh voters were 'forcefully' removed, intensifying the political tension ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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