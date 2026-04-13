Tisza Party Poised for Victory: An Era Ends in Hungary

In a historic shift, Hungary's opposition centre-right Tisza Party is poised to claim victory in Sunday's national election, according to partial results. This marks the end of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year dominance, a leader known for his nationalist agenda and backing from figures like U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged the election outcome, stating, "The election results are not final yet but the situation is understandable and clear. The election result is painful for us, but clear. The responsibility and possibility of governing was not given to us. I have congratulated the winner."

Reflecting the changes, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, remarked, "Europe's heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight." This election signifies a pivotal transformation in Hungary's political landscape.