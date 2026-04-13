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A New Chapter in Hungarian Politics

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz applauded Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar's triumph in the recent election, marking a pivotal moment for Hungary. Merz expressed eagerness to collaborate with Magyar towards strengthening, securing, and unifying Europe, highlighting the significance of this political shift in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 01:31 IST
A New Chapter in Hungarian Politics
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz extended his congratulations to Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar following his noteworthy victory in the country's election.

Merz underscored the importance of this political change, expressing his readiness to engage with Magyar for a robust and cohesive European future.

His statement, shared on social media, conveyed a warm invitation to collaborate, focusing on collective strength and unity in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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