Peter Magyar's Tisza party has clinched a significant victory in Hungary's parliamentary elections, signaling a political transformation following 16 years of continuous governance by Viktor Orban's Fidesz. With official results indicating a new era, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed commendations, highlighting the triumph as a bolster for democratic engagement and European principles.

Macron further emphasized France's eagerness to collaborate with Hungary for a stronger European sovereignty. Joining the chorus of international congratulations, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged the prospect of fortifying bilateral relations with the newly elected government, focusing on economic growth and global stability.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also extended her congratulations to Magyar and praised outgoing leader Orban for his leadership tenure. Meloni underscored the enduring friendship between Italy and Hungary, vouching for continued cooperative endeavors on pressing European and international issues.

In a statement following a resounding election loss, Viktor Orban personally congratulated Magyar's triumph, as reports reveal Magyar's Tisza Party secured a firm majority, disrupting the long-held Fidesz stronghold. The significant shift points toward new directions in both internal policies and Hungary's engagements within the European Union framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)