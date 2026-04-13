Left Menu

Tisza Revolution: Hungary's Shift from Orban's Reign

The centre-right Tisza party in Hungary looks set to win the national election, ending Viktor Orban's 16-year rule. Key political figures from Europe, including von der Leyen, Macron, and Merz, congratulated the victory and highlighted Hungary's reinforced commitment to the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 01:34 IST
Tisza Revolution: Hungary's Shift from Orban's Reign
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The centre-right Tisza party appears poised to win Hungary's national election, potentially ending Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year rule, according to partial results. Orban, known for his nationalist policies and backing by Donald Trump and Russia, has acknowledged the responsibility and potential shift in governance.

European leaders reacted positively to the election outcomes. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, celebrated Hungary's return to a 'European path' and emphasized the nation's strengthened ties with the EU. French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the Hungarian people's dedication to the EU's values.

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated Hungary's decision, emphasizing collaboration for a robust and united Europe. The election results signal a major political shift, illustrating Hungary's changing dynamics and European integration under the leadership of Peter Magyar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. to Implement Blockade on Iranian Ports

U.S. to Implement Blockade on Iranian Ports

 United States
2
Hungary's Political Shift: Orban Defeated by Reformist Tisza Party

Hungary's Political Shift: Orban Defeated by Reformist Tisza Party

 Global
3
US Central Command says it will begin blockade of Iranian ports Monday at 10 am Eastern, reports AP.

US Central Command says it will begin blockade of Iranian ports Monday at 10...

 Global
4
Tisza Party's Historic Victory Reshapes Hungary's Political Landscape

Tisza Party's Historic Victory Reshapes Hungary's Political Landscape

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026