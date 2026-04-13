Tisza Revolution: Hungary's Shift from Orban's Reign

The centre-right Tisza party appears poised to win Hungary's national election, potentially ending Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year rule, according to partial results. Orban, known for his nationalist policies and backing by Donald Trump and Russia, has acknowledged the responsibility and potential shift in governance.

European leaders reacted positively to the election outcomes. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, celebrated Hungary's return to a 'European path' and emphasized the nation's strengthened ties with the EU. French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the Hungarian people's dedication to the EU's values.

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated Hungary's decision, emphasizing collaboration for a robust and united Europe. The election results signal a major political shift, illustrating Hungary's changing dynamics and European integration under the leadership of Peter Magyar.

(With inputs from agencies.)