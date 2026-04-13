Seismic Shift in Hungary: Tisza Overthrows Orban's Long Reign

In a historic election, Viktor Orban's 16-year tenure as Hungary's prime minister has come to an end. The Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, claimed victory, promising to steer Hungary back towards mainstream European standards.

The election result is not just a domestic matter but carries significant impacts across the European Union and Russia. Many European leaders anticipate a shift in Hungary's adversarial EU role, which could unlock blocked funds crucial for Ukraine and enhance EU cohesion.

Magyar's victory signifies a potential shift in addressing corruption and governance issues. Meanwhile, Orban's departure raises questions about Hungary's foreign policy, especially concerning its relations with Russia and alignment within Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)