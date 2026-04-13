Soundararajan Blasts DMK Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the Mylapore constituency, Tamilisai Soundararajan, launched a fierce critique of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing it of chronic underdevelopment and deceptive promises. Soundararajan, ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, claimed the DMK failed woefully on development promises, citing widespread corruption.

During an interview with ANI, Soundararajan accused the DMK of systemic governance failures across Tamil Nadu, exacerbated by allegations of corruption against over 11 ministers. She stated, "It is imperative for the NDA to assume power in Tamil Nadu. Mylapore especially needs a change; I plan to be their sister." Promising to address civic issues, she claimed the NDA had a strong chance of securing more than 200 seats.

Soundararajan also condemned Congress MP Manickam Tagore's remarks on the Women's Reservation Bill, labeling them as baseless. Her campaign, buoyed by public enthusiasm, commenced with temple prayers in Mylapore. The upcoming election is set to showcase intense competition between DMK's alliance and NDA, potentially becoming a tripartite contest with Vijay's electoral debut with TVK.

(With inputs from agencies.)