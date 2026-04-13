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Kerala Election Data Delay Sparks Transparency Concerns

The CPI(M) and Congress demanded the Election Commission release detailed polling data for the recent Kerala Assembly elections, emphasizing transparency. They criticized the delay in publishing constituency-wise statistics, highlighting public trust concerns. The election had a turnout of 78.03%, with results expected on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:56 IST
Kerala Election Data Delay Sparks Transparency Concerns
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  • India

Leading parties CPI(M) and Congress have criticized the Election Commission for delaying the release of detailed polling data from the Kerala Assembly elections held on April 9. The insistence on transparency in the electoral process has been reiterated by concerned leaders.

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan urged the Commission to promptly share constituency-wise statistics and postal ballot data online, as the absence of such information undermines public trust. Meanwhile, CPI(M)'s V Sivankutty termed the delay as 'unusual' and called for immediate action.

The Kerala election saw a voter turnout of 78.03%, with 883 candidates across 140 constituencies. The Election Commission is expected to announce the results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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