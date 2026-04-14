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TMC Accuses Election Commission of Bias in West Bengal Polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleges the Election Commission's bias, claiming only TMC leaders face intrusive checks during the West Bengal Assembly elections. The party cites internal directives as evidence and raises concerns over neutrality. No response from the Election Commission has been provided yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:26 IST
TMC Accuses Election Commission of Bias in West Bengal Polls
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The Trinamool Congress has accused the Election Commission of selectively targeting its leaders, notably Abhishek Banerjee, through intrusive vehicle checks during the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The party's state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, questioned why only TMC leaders were subjected to such checks, suggesting a deliberate strategy to undermine their campaign. He referenced screenshots of internal directives supporting their claims.

The TMC claims these directives instruct 'flying squads' to perform thorough checks on TMC leaders, excluding the chief minister, and alleges that this move is politically motivated to intimidate its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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