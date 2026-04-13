Vietnam's Lean Towards China: A Strategic Shift
Vietnam is increasingly aligning with China's model of governance, embracing Chinese technology and regulation. This alignment is marked by increased cooperation and investment between the two nations. Vietnam is adopting control-driven strategies, mirroring China's approach, while maintaining a strategic balance with Western connections.
Vietnam is drawing closer to China's model of governance, as it strengthens state control and adopts Chinese technology and regulation under its most influential leadership in decades. Party chief To Lam will visit Beijing, marking a shift towards China's governance style.
During his visit, Lam will meet Xi Jinping to foster cooperation between the two nations. This new phase in Vietnam-China relations is characterized by heightened political trust and deepened cooperation in defense and security sectors, reflecting strengthening ties.
China's influence over Vietnam is growing, particularly in technology sectors. Vietnam's acceptance of Chinese 5G technology and investments in data centers showcases the tangible growth of this partnership, despite potential risks highlighted by experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- To Lam
- Beijing
- cooperation
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- data regulation
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