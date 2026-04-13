Karnataka's Cabinet Reshuffle: The Power Play Unfolds

Karnataka's political scene intensifies as a group of Congress MLAs campaign in New Delhi, pressing for a much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle. These legislators, hopeful for ministerial roles, are banking on their experience to secure positions in the cabinet.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara weighed in on the matter, asserting that it's natural for legislators to aspire for ministerial positions. He endorsed the capabilities of experienced MLAs, indicating they are well-suited to shoulder ministerial responsibilities.

The ultimate decision, however, remains with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command. Parameshwara emphasized the role of party discipline and clarified that any reshuffle talks exclude discussions about altering party leadership roles.