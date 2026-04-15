Left Menu

Karnataka's Plea for Federal Support: CM Siddaramaiah Seeks Modi's Intervention

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing 18 pressing issues. Key concerns include constitutional protection for Karnataka's reservation policy, release of deficit grants, and expediting infrastructure projects. Siddaramaiah emphasized the state's role in national growth and urged central support to resolve systemic delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:11 IST
Karnataka's Plea for Federal Support: CM Siddaramaiah Seeks Modi's Intervention
memorandum
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken his state's concerns directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presenting a detailed memorandum addressing 18 critical issues. This comes amidst perceptions of 'systemic inequity' due to delays in fund release and project approvals by the Union government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah articulated.

Among the pivotal demands is the constitutional inclusion of Karnataka's 56% reservation policy in the Ninth Schedule, addressing delays in revenue deficit grants, and the realization of infrastructure promises like the Mekedatu and Bengaluru-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor projects, which seek to propel regional growth and connectivity.

The chief minister's appeal underscores the vibrant economic role Karnataka plays while urging the centre to address long-pending issues, ensuring support in sectors like safe drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission and attracting investments in backward regions such as Kolar, and enlisting assistance for crucial healthcare and energy storage projects.

TRENDING

1
Booming Demand: Summer Heats Up Indian Soft Drink Market

Booming Demand: Summer Heats Up Indian Soft Drink Market

 India
2
Samrat Choudhary's Historic Rise: BJP's First Chief Minister of Bihar

Samrat Choudhary's Historic Rise: BJP's First Chief Minister of Bihar

 India
3
Odisha's Strategic Fishing Ban: Balancing Breeding and Livelihoods

Odisha's Strategic Fishing Ban: Balancing Breeding and Livelihoods

 India
4
AI Chatbot Responses: Unmasking the Risks in Health Information

AI Chatbot Responses: Unmasking the Risks in Health Information

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026