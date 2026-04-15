Karnataka's Plea for Federal Support: CM Siddaramaiah Seeks Modi's Intervention
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing 18 pressing issues. Key concerns include constitutional protection for Karnataka's reservation policy, release of deficit grants, and expediting infrastructure projects. Siddaramaiah emphasized the state's role in national growth and urged central support to resolve systemic delays.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken his state's concerns directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presenting a detailed memorandum addressing 18 critical issues. This comes amidst perceptions of 'systemic inequity' due to delays in fund release and project approvals by the Union government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah articulated.
Among the pivotal demands is the constitutional inclusion of Karnataka's 56% reservation policy in the Ninth Schedule, addressing delays in revenue deficit grants, and the realization of infrastructure promises like the Mekedatu and Bengaluru-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor projects, which seek to propel regional growth and connectivity.
The chief minister's appeal underscores the vibrant economic role Karnataka plays while urging the centre to address long-pending issues, ensuring support in sectors like safe drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission and attracting investments in backward regions such as Kolar, and enlisting assistance for crucial healthcare and energy storage projects.
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