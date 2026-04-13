Empowering Women: The Transformative Impact of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'

In a significant move toward women's empowerment, the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', often referred to as the Women's Reservation Act, promises to reshape the landscape of Indian politics. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called for support, highlighting its potential to drive women-led development across the nation.

Speaking amidst an assembly of influential women and in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta credited a slew of initiatives under the PM's leadership for providing women with opportunities to excel and lead.

The Act, passed in 2023, seeks to expand Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women. An amendment proposal, approved by the Union Cabinet, will be debated in the special Parliament session set for mid-April, aiming for implementation by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)