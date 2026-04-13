Trump's Unprecedented Clash with Pope Leo: A Modern Religious Controversy

In a rare and public confrontation, U.S. President Donald Trump verbally attacked Pope Leo, the leader of the Catholic Church, on Sunday. Trump's criticism targeted Leo's stance on crime and foreign policy, describing him as "weak."

The comments, posted on Truth Social, led to immediate backlash from Catholics who view Leo as the successor to St. Peter. Expert Massimo Faggioli noted the unprecedented nature of Trump's remarks, comparing them to efforts during World War Two to sway Pope Pius XII.

Despite this, Pope Leo, originally from Chicago and the first U.S. pope, remains vocal on war and immigration issues, challenging the Trump administration's policies. Leo calls for peace and compassion, contrasting with Trump's hardline approaches. The Vatican has yet to respond to Trump's criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)