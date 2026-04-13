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Amit Shah Vows Safe Bengal Amidst Assembly Election Battle

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women's safety in West Bengal. Highlighting BJP's commitment to secure the state, Shah urged voters to support BJP for a safer Bengal where women can feel secure at any time of day or night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:43 IST
Amit Shah Vows Safe Bengal Amidst Assembly Election Battle
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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As West Bengal prepares for its Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah fiercely criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration, alleging its failure to ensure women's safety. During a rally at Palli Mangal Club Ground in Mayureshwar, Shah condemned Banerjee's advice urging women to remain indoors after 7 PM in light of incidents like the RG Kar rape case.

Amit Shah remarked, "Mamata Didi, despite being a female Chief Minister, you couldn't protect Bengal's women." He positioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a safer alternative, promising a Bengal where women can safely ride scooters at any hour, and vowed to prevent incidents similar to those in Sandeshkhali and RG Kar.

Escalating his critique, Shah accused Banerjee of using fearmongering tactics with the majority community. He reminded voters of past riots and cultural bans during TMC's rule and predicted the upcoming elections as a pivotal moment for West Bengal. Shah declared that the TMC's intimidation would be met with voter resilience, urging an electoral focus on the BJP's lotus symbol.

Shah sternly warned TMC affiliates, "On April 23, no TMC goon will intimidate Bengal's voters. Post-May 4, we will ensure accountability." He further criticized TMC for not providing land for border fencing, promising BJP-led development to address this and other local grievances, such as water scarcity in Mayureshwar.

Highlighting the Modi government's achievements, Shah celebrated cultural advancements like Shanti Niketan's UNESCO recognition. He reiterated BJP's support for a Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal, asserting it would end polygamous practices. West Bengal's electoral contest spans April 23 and April 29, with results set for May 4.

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