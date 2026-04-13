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Diplomacy on the Horizon: Challenges in Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

Turkey’s foreign minister voiced concerns about proposed regulations for the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and the U.S. He emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions and cited obstacles, including the idea of an international force overseeing the reopening, following unsuccessful Iran-U.S. negotiations this past weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:08 IST
Diplomacy on the Horizon: Challenges in Reopening the Strait of Hormuz
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Turkey's Foreign Minister has expressed apprehensions regarding potential new regulations for the Strait of Hormuz, proposed by Iran and the United States during ongoing talks. The minister emphasized the complexity of introducing an international force to monitor the reopening of the crucial waterway.

Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking to Anadolu Agency, highlighted the importance of concluding discussions through diplomatic channels. He noted the lack of progress in recent Iran-U.S. negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict around the strait.

Fidan, maintaining close communication with stakeholders including the U.S., Iran, and Pakistan, insisted on opening the strait through diplomatic means rather than military oversight, which presents numerous challenges if pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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