Controversy Surrounds Deputy Chairman Election in Rajya Sabha

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is currently advocating for the re-election of Harivansh as Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, despite objections from opposition parties. Political tensions rise as discussions unfold on the timing and urgency of the election.

Union Minister and BJP leader J P Nadda is at the forefront of this move. Discussions are ongoing with various political factions to garner support for Harivansh's candidacy. However, opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Left parties, have openly criticized the government's approach.

The vacancy in the Deputy Chairman role arose following Harivansh's term expiration on April 9. With no official notification yet, the election could proceed during Parliament's special sitting on April 16 or 17, set to address amendments to the women reservation law. Meanwhile, a seven-year vacancy persists for the Deputy Speaker position in the Lok Sabha, sparking further dissent among critics.