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Parliamentary Power Struggle: Accusations Fly Over Deputy Chairman Elections

Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien criticized the government's urgency to elect a Deputy Chairman for Rajya Sabha, highlighting the long-vacant Deputy Speaker position in Lok Sabha. O'Brien argued the BJP's actions, amidst ongoing state polls, undermine parliamentary ethics. The Deputy Chairman post became vacant with Harivansh's retirement. Official election notification is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:25 IST
Parliamentary Power Struggle: Accusations Fly Over Deputy Chairman Elections
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Tensions are rising in India's Parliament as Trinamool Congress Leader Derek O'Brien openly criticized the government's rapid push to hold elections for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post.

O'Brien pointed out the inconsistency, noting that the Lok Sabha's Deputy Speaker position has remained vacant since 2019, which underscores a perceived prioritization in the Upper House.

The Deputy Chairman spot became open after JD(U)'s Harivansh retired and was re-nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Despite the government's apparent preference for Harivansh's re-election, an official notification is yet to be issued, while MPs remain busy with state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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