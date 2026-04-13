Parliamentary Power Struggle: Accusations Fly Over Deputy Chairman Elections

Tensions are rising in India's Parliament as Trinamool Congress Leader Derek O'Brien openly criticized the government's rapid push to hold elections for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post.

O'Brien pointed out the inconsistency, noting that the Lok Sabha's Deputy Speaker position has remained vacant since 2019, which underscores a perceived prioritization in the Upper House.

The Deputy Chairman spot became open after JD(U)'s Harivansh retired and was re-nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Despite the government's apparent preference for Harivansh's re-election, an official notification is yet to be issued, while MPs remain busy with state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)