Parliamentary Power Struggle: Accusations Fly Over Deputy Chairman Elections
Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien criticized the government's urgency to elect a Deputy Chairman for Rajya Sabha, highlighting the long-vacant Deputy Speaker position in Lok Sabha. O'Brien argued the BJP's actions, amidst ongoing state polls, undermine parliamentary ethics. The Deputy Chairman post became vacant with Harivansh's retirement. Official election notification is pending.
- Country:
- India
Tensions are rising in India's Parliament as Trinamool Congress Leader Derek O'Brien openly criticized the government's rapid push to hold elections for the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post.
O'Brien pointed out the inconsistency, noting that the Lok Sabha's Deputy Speaker position has remained vacant since 2019, which underscores a perceived prioritization in the Upper House.
The Deputy Chairman spot became open after JD(U)'s Harivansh retired and was re-nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Despite the government's apparent preference for Harivansh's re-election, an official notification is yet to be issued, while MPs remain busy with state elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP on Democratic Rights at Election Rally
Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Policies at Karimpur Rally
Controversy Surrounds Deputy Chairman Election in Rajya Sabha
Mamata Banerjee's stooge Humayun Kabir wants to build Babri Masjid in Bengal; BJP will never allow that: Shah.
Amit Shah's Rally Roars: BJP's Blueprint for West Bengal