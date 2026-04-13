Left Menu

Carney's Path to a Parliamentary Majority

Mark Carney's Liberal government is poised for a parliamentary majority following special elections in Ontario and Quebec. This majority would empower him to advance his legislative agenda and manage trade tensions with the U.S. The Liberals have gained support from defectors, solidifying their political standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:33 IST
Carney's Path to a Parliamentary Majority
Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is on track to secure a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government, a move poised to reinforce his legislative agenda in today's uncertain geopolitical climate. Special elections are underway in Ontario and Quebec, where the Liberals are anticipated to gain at least two seats, potentially securing a majority with just one win.

With a parliamentary majority, Carney will enjoy greater freedom to enact legislation without relying on opposition support, particularly in handling the trade war with the U.S initiated by former President Trump. The Liberals currently hold 171 seats in the 343-seat House of Commons and a majority would allow Carney to cement his leadership until the next national elections in 2029.

In a notable defection, longtime Conservative Marilyn Gladu has joined Carney's ranks, citing the need for strong leadership to address challenges posed by U.S. tariffs. The shift suggests a strategic alignment within the Liberal Party toward a centrist approach, focusing on pressing economic challenges. Recent polls show Canadians favor Carney over Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, highlighting Carney's capability in economic management and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Strengthens Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Hungarian Election Shakeup

Dollar Strengthens Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Hungarian Election Shakeup

 Global
2
Japan's Decision Hangs in Balance over Minesweeping in Hormuz

Japan's Decision Hangs in Balance over Minesweeping in Hormuz

 Japan
3
Kauvery Hospital Hosts 4th ECG Masterclass, Launches New Handbook

Kauvery Hospital Hosts 4th ECG Masterclass, Launches New Handbook

 India
4
Political Shift in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Transition Sparks Controversy

Political Shift in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Transition Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026