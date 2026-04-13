Carney's Path to a Parliamentary Majority

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is on track to secure a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government, a move poised to reinforce his legislative agenda in today's uncertain geopolitical climate. Special elections are underway in Ontario and Quebec, where the Liberals are anticipated to gain at least two seats, potentially securing a majority with just one win.

With a parliamentary majority, Carney will enjoy greater freedom to enact legislation without relying on opposition support, particularly in handling the trade war with the U.S initiated by former President Trump. The Liberals currently hold 171 seats in the 343-seat House of Commons and a majority would allow Carney to cement his leadership until the next national elections in 2029.

In a notable defection, longtime Conservative Marilyn Gladu has joined Carney's ranks, citing the need for strong leadership to address challenges posed by U.S. tariffs. The shift suggests a strategic alignment within the Liberal Party toward a centrist approach, focusing on pressing economic challenges. Recent polls show Canadians favor Carney over Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, highlighting Carney's capability in economic management and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)