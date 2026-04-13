Left Menu

Peru's Tight Presidential Race: Fujimori's Lead Amid Voting Delays

Prolonged voting and uncertainties mar Peru's election as Keiko Fujimori maintains a slim lead. Logistical problems led to extended voting, with Fujimori garnering 17% of the vote in preliminary counts. Rival candidates Rafael Lopez Aliaga and Jorge Nieto follow closely, highlighting a competitive and unpredictable race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:20 IST
Peru's Tight Presidential Race: Fujimori's Lead Amid Voting Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delays at polling stations and ongoing uncertainties characterized the second day of voting in Peru's presidential election on Monday, with conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori clinging to a narrow lead.

Logistical challenges in distributing voting equipment compelled electoral officials to extend voting into Monday, allowing tens of thousands of voters, who were unable to cast their ballots on Sunday due to delayed polling station openings, to participate. The official count by Peru's electoral body, ONPE, indicated early on that former congresswoman Fujimori was leading with approximately 17% of the votes.

She was followed by right-wing former Lima mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga with roughly 15%, and center-left candidate Jorge Nieto in third place with around 13%, with half of the votes counted. Earlier exit polls had projected Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, imprisoned for human rights abuses, in the lead, while Lopez Aliaga had briefly taken the lead in the official count, highlighting the tight and fluid nature of the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Strengthens Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Hungarian Election Shakeup

Dollar Strengthens Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Hungarian Election Shakeup

 Global
2
Japan's Decision Hangs in Balance over Minesweeping in Hormuz

Japan's Decision Hangs in Balance over Minesweeping in Hormuz

 Japan
3
Kauvery Hospital Hosts 4th ECG Masterclass, Launches New Handbook

Kauvery Hospital Hosts 4th ECG Masterclass, Launches New Handbook

 India
4
Political Shift in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Transition Sparks Controversy

Political Shift in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Transition Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026