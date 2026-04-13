Left Menu

Diplomatic Harmony: Japan and Pakistan Echo Unity in West Asia Peace Efforts

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi supports Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s mediation between the US and Iran. They discuss the Islamabad Talks' success in de-escalating tensions. Japan reiterates its commitment to navigation safety in the Strait of Hormuz, aiming for a final peace agreement and boosting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:28 IST
Diplomatic Harmony: Japan and Pakistan Echo Unity in West Asia Peace Efforts
Sanae Takaichi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday endorsed her Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif's efforts to mediate between the US and Iran, aiming to calm tensions in West Asia. Their discussion covered the successful Islamabad Talks, which Pakistan hosted to help reconcile the two major players.

Takaichi praised Pakistan's significant diplomatic contributions in facilitating a ceasefire and peace talks, emphasizing Japan's dedication to regional stability and global energy security. She highlighted the importance of de-escalating tensions and securing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the need for a swift final agreement.

Prime Minister Sharif thanked Japan for its support and expressed gratitude to the US and Iranian delegations for their engagement. He stressed Pakistan's continued dedication to preserving the ceasefire and strengthening cooperation with Japan, a sentiment reflected in mutual commitment from the Japanese side.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Strengthens Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Hungarian Election Shakeup

Dollar Strengthens Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Hungarian Election Shakeup

 Global
2
Japan's Decision Hangs in Balance over Minesweeping in Hormuz

Japan's Decision Hangs in Balance over Minesweeping in Hormuz

 Japan
3
Kauvery Hospital Hosts 4th ECG Masterclass, Launches New Handbook

Kauvery Hospital Hosts 4th ECG Masterclass, Launches New Handbook

 India
4
Political Shift in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Transition Sparks Controversy

Political Shift in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Transition Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026