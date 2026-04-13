Diplomatic Harmony: Japan and Pakistan Echo Unity in West Asia Peace Efforts

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday endorsed her Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif's efforts to mediate between the US and Iran, aiming to calm tensions in West Asia. Their discussion covered the successful Islamabad Talks, which Pakistan hosted to help reconcile the two major players.

Takaichi praised Pakistan's significant diplomatic contributions in facilitating a ceasefire and peace talks, emphasizing Japan's dedication to regional stability and global energy security. She highlighted the importance of de-escalating tensions and securing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the need for a swift final agreement.

Prime Minister Sharif thanked Japan for its support and expressed gratitude to the US and Iranian delegations for their engagement. He stressed Pakistan's continued dedication to preserving the ceasefire and strengthening cooperation with Japan, a sentiment reflected in mutual commitment from the Japanese side.