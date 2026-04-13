Reddy Warns Against Unfair Delimitation Based on Population
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cautions that unjust population-based delimitation could weaken India. In a letter to PM Modi, he suggests a GSDP-linked model instead. Reddy emphasizes national interest over party agendas and urges for a fair consensus-driven approach.
- Country:
- India
In a crucial statement on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sounded the alarm against population-based delimitation, cautioning it could be detrimental in the long run, especially to southern and smaller states.
His remarks were made in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reddy proposed that delimitation linked to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) be considered as an alternative model.
He highlighted that women's reservations and Lok Sabha seat delimitation are distinct issues and urged not to conflate them. Reddy called for a national consensus, emphasizing the need to prioritize national interest above party politics, and warned against pushing policies unfairly, as media reports have indicated plans for GSDP-linked delimitation.
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