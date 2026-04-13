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Reforming Hungary: Peter Magyar's Vision for Change

Peter Magyar, Hungary's election victor, announced plans to leverage a robust mandate to reform the constitution, limiting a prime minister's tenure to two terms. His agenda includes establishing an anti-corruption office to oversee government activities, and he has urged President Tamas Sulyok to step down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:46 IST
Reforming Hungary: Peter Magyar's Vision for Change
election
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's recent election winner, Peter Magyar, announced on Monday his intention to utilize the sweeping mandate achieved in Sunday's election. He aims to amend the constitution and impose a two-term limit on any prime minister's office tenure.

Magyar's new government's first steps will focus on anti-corruption efforts. A dedicated office will be set up to oversee the government sector and diligently eradicate corruption.

Furthermore, Magyar reiterated his call for President Tamas Sulyok to resign. These moves mark the beginning of significant political reform in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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