Dum Dum: The Battleground for Urban Voters in West Bengal

As West Bengal braces for its assembly polls, the Dum Dum constituency in North 24 Parganas emerges as a crucial urban battleground marked by intense political rivalry. Notably, the sitting MLA and West Bengal Education Minister, Bratya Basu of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), aims for his fourth consecutive win since 2011. He faces stiff competition from Arijit Bakshi of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mayukh Biswas of the CPI(M), and Susmita Biswas of the Indian National Congress.

Having transitioned from a "Red Bastion" of the Left to a significant Trinamool Congress stronghold, Dum Dum serves as a barometer for urban sentiment in the industrial and suburban zones around Kolkata. The area, which houses vital transport links including Kolkata's international airport, reflects the pulse of middle-class and industrial sentiment in the region.

The electoral race will see candidates tackling crucial issues such as the need for improved urban infrastructure. Key campaign agendas include enhanced drainage systems, stable water supply, and efforts to revive the Jessop & Co engineering factory, which was closed in 2014. While Bratya Basu cites development milestones achieved under the TMC, opposition contenders criticize the progress as insufficient, pledging to focus on better education and employment opportunities.

In the 2016 Assembly Election, Basu's victory by 81,579 votes eclipsed CPI(M)'s Palash Das, backed by a Left-Congress alliance, with a margin of 9,316 votes. By 2021, the BJP had become a formidable challenger, with Basu winning 87,999 votes against BJP's Bimalshankar Nanda with 61,268 votes, and CPI(M) trailing at 30,653. Notably, BJP's vote share skyrocketed from about 8% in 2016 to over 33% in 2021, setting a stage for a heated ideological and developmental clash in the upcoming elections.

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are scheduled over two phases on April 23 and 29, with results to be announced on May 4. In the 2021 elections, TMC secured 213 seats while BJP garnered 77 seats.