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Amit Shah Vows to End Infiltration and Establish BJP Rule in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah promises West Bengal residents that the BJP will establish control by rejecting political violence and infiltration. He criticized Mamata Banerjee's administration for its shortcomings and pledged policy reforms such as implementing a Uniform Civil Code and reinforcing border security if the BJP triumphs in assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:35 IST
Amit Shah Vows to End Infiltration and Establish BJP Rule in West Bengal
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has intensified his campaign efforts in West Bengal, where he assured the electorate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to establishing governance by addressing issues like political violence and illegal infiltration. In a spirited roadshow, Shah targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its leader, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding them responsible for the state's ongoing political turbulence.

Shah further emphasized the importance of eliminating political violence and unauthorized migration as core components of BJP's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. He accused the current administration of relying on a legacy of unrest and security lapses, declaring that the state's electorate is ready to turn the tables in the upcoming polls.

Elaborating on the BJP's plans if elected, Shah outlined key initiatives, notably the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code and an assertive stance on border security, promising that the BJP will deliver a secure and harmonious environment for all citizens. With votes scheduled for April 23 and 29, Amit Shah drove home his message of reform and renewal for West Bengal.

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