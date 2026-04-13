Benin's Election: Wadagni's Victory Amid Security and Social Challenges

Paul Hounkpe, the sole opposition candidate in Benin's presidential race, conceded defeat to Romuald Wadagni, the current Finance Minister, as announced on Monday by state television.

Wadagni, the chosen successor of outgoing President Patrice Talon, had overwhelming support from the ruling coalition and emerged victorious despite an unbacked opposition.

However, Wadagni faces significant pressure to address security issues in the north and improve social services, crucial for stability in both Benin and the broader West Africa region.

(With inputs from agencies.)