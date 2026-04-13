Ensuring Integrity: West Bengal's Path to Fair Elections

The Election Commission is intensifying efforts to ensure a secure and fair voting environment in West Bengal's upcoming elections. Officials have conducted meetings with senior civil and police officers across districts to enhance preparedness and reinforce their zero-tolerance stance toward electoral malpractices.

Key measures include rigorous monitoring and an adequate deployment of forces to tackle any voting disruptions, such as rigging or booth jamming, according to a coordinator from the Central Armed Police Forces. The officials made it clear that violations will be met with strict legal consequences as part of their commitment to secure election processes.

Furthermore, government and public sector employees are reminded to maintain neutrality and refrain from political activities, with any deviation leading to disciplinary and legal actions. These efforts aim to bolster voter confidence and assure citizens of a free and fair voting experience as elections approach on April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)