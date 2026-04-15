Bengali New Year Procession: Clash with Election Commission

In a defiant move, Bengali nationalist organization Bangla Pokkho condemned the Election Commission's refusal to allow their New Year procession, describing it as a grievous blow to Bengali culture and pride. The EC's decision, in line with the model code of conduct due to upcoming state elections, sparked outrage within the community.

Garga Chatterjee, Bangla Pokkho's General Secretary, announced plans to continue with the rally despite the ban, asserting their right to celebrate 'Nabobarsho'. The group promises to rally with supporters, conveying the procession's historical importance, even as police consultations led to its initial denial.

The debate underscores tensions between cultural expression and electoral regulations, with Bangla Pokkho drawing parallels to past restrictions experienced during East Pakistan's era. Determined to uphold cultural traditions, the group challenges the EC's authority, vowing to proceed with celebrations reflective of Bengali heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)