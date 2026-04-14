From Paris to Puerta del Sol: Machado's Fight for Venezuelan Democracy

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado to Paris on Monday for talks focused on steering Venezuela towards a democratic transition. Macron publicly lauded Machado's dedication to freedom and her pursuit of a peaceful democratic shift honoring Venezuelans' will.

While Machado has stayed away from her homeland since accepting the Nobel Peace Prize, she is currently on a tour of Europe. This Saturday, she plans to participate in an event at Madrid's iconic Puerta del Sol square.

Machado's activism has drawn scrutiny. She faces an investigation in Venezuela, with interim President Delcy Rodriguez suggesting she must be accountable for backing U.S. military efforts against Caracas. Legislative President Jorge Rodriguez highlighted that recent amnesty laws don't cover her calls for foreign intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)