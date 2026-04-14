Political Interference Sparks Controversy Over Labor Abuse Registry in Brazil

A significant controversy has erupted in Brazil following the dismissal of Luiz Felipe Brandao de Mello, the country's secretary of labor inspection. The dismissal occurred after Mello added Chinese automaker BYD to an employer registry accused of exploiting workers under conditions akin to slavery.

The labor ministry has termed Mello's dismissal an administrative act, though it faces heavy criticism from Brazil's national association of labor inspectors, who argue it undermines efforts against labor abuses. This incident has strained relations between President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration and traditionally independent labor inspectors.

Sources revealed that Labor Minister Luiz Marinho instructed Mello not to add BYD to the labor abuse list, with no technical justification given. This move suggests political interference, especially following a court injunction favoring BYD. The situation raises questions about the government's influence over the labor inspection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)