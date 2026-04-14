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Romuald Wadagni Triumphs in Benin Presidential Election

Romuald Wadagni, Benin's Finance Minister, achieved a resounding victory in the April 12 presidential election, securing over 94% of the vote, as per provisional results. Independent electoral commission head Sacca Lafia confirmed the result with more than 90% of votes counted. Opposition leader Paul Hounkpe admitted defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 05:20 IST
Romuald Wadagni Triumphs in Benin Presidential Election

Romuald Wadagni, Benin's Finance Minister, has emerged victorious with a significant lead in the April 12 presidential election, securing more than 94% of the votes, according to the provisional results announced Monday.

Sacca Lafia, the chief of the country's independent electoral commission, declared the results on national television, noting that the figures were based on over 90% of votes counted. This outcome underscores Wadagni's dominant position in the race. Voter turnout was reported to be 58.78%.

Meanwhile, opposition candidate Paul Hounkpe conceded defeat earlier in the day, acknowledging Wadagni's uncontestable lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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