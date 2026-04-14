Global News Highlights: Trump, Elections, and Crises Unfold

In a significant move, the Pride flag will be reinstated at Stonewall National Monument, a landmark decision by the Trump administration amid efforts to eliminate diversity-related symbols.

President Trump issued stern warnings to Iranian 'fast-attack' ships amid a new U.S. blockade, escalating tensions between the nations.

Hungary's Peter Magyar wins a decisive election victory, promising to restore EU funds and democratic principles, while several international crises unfold, highlighting political and humanitarian challenges around the globe.